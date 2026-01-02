Woll allowed four goals on 17 shots Thursday in a game against Winnipeg before being pulled and replaced by Dennis Hildeby.

At that point early in the second, the Jets were up 4-1, and the Leafs needed a swift kick to get back in the game. It worked. Woll had won three straight games coming into Thursday, including a 4-0, 33-save shutout win over the Devils on Tuesday. This was simply a blip for the Leafs' starter. He'll be fine.