Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Facing Predators
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woll will be between the visiting pipes in Nashville on Saturday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Woll returned to action Tuesday after missing four games with a lower-body injury. He has won three straight games, allowing four goals on 75 shots (.947 save percentage). Overall, Woll is 5-3-1 with a 2.39 GAA and a .923 save percentage over nine starts this season. The Predators are 31st in the overall NHL standings and stand 27th in scoring, averaging 2.76 goals per game.
