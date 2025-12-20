default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Woll will be between the visiting pipes in Nashville on Saturday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Woll returned to action Tuesday after missing four games with a lower-body injury. He has won three straight games, allowing four goals on 75 shots (.947 save percentage). Overall, Woll is 5-3-1 with a 2.39 GAA and a .923 save percentage over nine starts this season. The Predators are 31st in the overall NHL standings and stand 27th in scoring, averaging 2.76 goals per game.

More News