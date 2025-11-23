Woll was pulled from Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Canadiens. He stopped 21 of 25 shots before departing the contest.

Woll entered this game sporting a 1-1-1 record with a 2.57 GAA and .912 save percentage, so this was his worst outing of the campaign by a wide margin. He was pulled in the third period, but his role as the Maple Leafs' starting netminder isn't at risk. Fantasy managers shouldn't overreact to one subpar outing from the 27-year-old. The Maple Leafs continue their road trip against the Blue Jackets on Wednesday, and it wouldn't be surprising if Woll remains between the posts for that game.