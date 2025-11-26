Knies (lower body) will be in the lineup versus Columbus on Wednesday, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic reports.

Knies figures to get back into a top-six role, with Easton Cowan the potential odd man out. The 23-year-old Knies will look to get out of his five-game goal drought versus a Blue Jackets squad that is giving up 3.26 goals per game, eighth most in the NHL.