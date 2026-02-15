Maple Leafs' Miroslav Holinka: Earns three points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holinka scored a goal and added two assists in WHL Edmonton's 4-3 win over Calgary on Saturday.
Holinka has six points over four outings in February. The 20-year-old forward is up to 31 goals, 68 points and a plus-28 rating over 46 appearances with the Oil Kings this season. He is tied for ninth in the WHL in points and is also tied for eighth in goals. The Maple Leafs prospect should continue to produce to finish the season strong.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Miroslav Holinka: Three points in WHL blowout•
-
Maple Leafs' Miroslav Holinka: Four points in Sunday's win•
-
Maple Leafs' Miroslav Holinka: Earns hat trick for Oil Kings•
-
Maple Leafs' Miroslav Holinka: Keeps rolling with four points•
-
Maple Leafs' Miroslav Holinka: Racks up three points Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Miroslav Holinka: Adds four points in WHL win•