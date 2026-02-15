Holinka scored a goal and added two assists in WHL Edmonton's 4-3 win over Calgary on Saturday.

Holinka has six points over four outings in February. The 20-year-old forward is up to 31 goals, 68 points and a plus-28 rating over 46 appearances with the Oil Kings this season. He is tied for ninth in the WHL in points and is also tied for eighth in goals. The Maple Leafs prospect should continue to produce to finish the season strong.