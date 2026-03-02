Holinka scored twice and added an assist in WHL Edmonton's 3-2 overtime win over Swift Current on Sunday.

Holinka had the Oil Kings' first and last goals of the game. This was his third three-point effort in the last eight games, a span in which he has five goals and six assists. The Maple Leafs prospect is up to 35 goals, 76 points, 162 shots on net and a plus-26 rating over 53 appearances this season, and he has 121 points in 100 regular-season outings in his junior career.