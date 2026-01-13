Maple Leafs' Nicholas Robertson: Hurt after blocking shot
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robertson suffered a lower-body injury Monday in Colorado and will not return to the game.
Robertson was injured after blocking a shot with his left leg in the opening frame, per Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun. Bobby McMann will receive an increased workload for the remainder of the game due to Robertson's injury. The Maple Leafs will travel to Utah after Monday's contest for a matchup against the Mammoth on Tuesday.
