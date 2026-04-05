Robertson scored a goal in Saturday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Kings.

The goal tied his career high of 15, which he set in the 2024-25 regular season. Robertson hasn't been productive offensively since the beginning of February, registering three goals and two assists in his last 21 games. Still, he has personal bests in points (31) and shots (118) while earning 74 hits through 73 appearances this campaign.