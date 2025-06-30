default-cbs-image
Lorentz signed a three-year, $4.05 million contract with Toronto on Monday.

Lorentz chipped in eight goals, 19 points, 76 shots on net, 55 blocked shots and 199 hits across 80 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. He will probably occupy a bottom-six role with the Maple Leafs in the 2025-26 campaign.

