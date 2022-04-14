Simmonds (illness) will play Thursday versus the Capitals, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.
Simmonds missed Tuesday's game versus the Sabres, but that appears to be the extent of his absence. The 33-year-old will slot back into his usual fourth-line role, bumping Jason Spezza from the lineup.
