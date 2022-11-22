Simmonds was placed on waivers Tuesday, TSN's Chris Johnston reports.
Simmonds, who hasn't been in the lineup since Nov. 5, has appeared in just four games with the Maple Leafs this season. He has registered one assist, three shots on goal, three blocks and 10 hits.
