Nylander scored two goals and added an assist in Monday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

All three points came in the third period as the Leafs rallied from a 3-0 deficit after 40 minutes. Nylander had missed three of the prior four games with a lingering lower-body injury, but Monday's performance indicated he's fully healthy now. The 29-year-old has gotten onto the scoresheet in seven straight appearances dating back to Oct. 14, racking up four goals and 14 points over that stretch.