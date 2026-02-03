Nylander recorded a goal, two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-1 rating in Monday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Playing in just his second game since returning from a seven-game absence due to a groin injury, Nylander made his presence felt and was involved in three of the team's four goals. Nylander should remain a key player for the Maple Leafs now that he's healthy. The 29-year-old playmaker is averaging well over a point per game with 51 points (18 goals, 33 assists) in 39 contests.