Marchand recorded two assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Bruins.

Marchand hasn't scored in the Panthers' last three games, but that hasn't stopped him from producing, as he has three assists, nine shots and eight PIM over that span. Marchand has been one of the most consistent forwards for the Panthers this season and has either scored or assisted in all but one of the team's last seven games.