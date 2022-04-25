Giroux had two assists -- one on the power play -- in Sunday's 8-4 loss to Tampa Bay.
Giroux has five points in his last two games, but his contributions were far from enough to keep pace with the locked-in Lightning offense in this one. To Giroux's credit, he managed to avoid most of the damage defensively, finishing the game with an even rating.
