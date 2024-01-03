Cousins was unable to practice Wednesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports, which comes after he appears to have been injured against Arizona on Tuesday, per David Dwork of The Hockey News.

Cousins played just one shift in the third period after being hit from behind by Arizona's Jason Zucker. The 30-year-old Cousins has played in all 37 games for the Panthers this season but is currently mired in a 14-game pointless streak and hasn't scored since Nov. 6 versus Columbus, a stretch of 26 contests. Ryan Lomberg will likely move into Cousins' third-line role if he can't play.