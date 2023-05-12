According to coach Paul Maurice, Lomberg (upper body) is progressing but is still likely to miss most or all of the Eastern Conference Finals, if the Panthers advance, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Lomberg has been skating for a week. He was injured in Game 1 of the opening round versus the Bruins and while he managed to play the next three contests, he was not at 100 percent. Lomberg failed to pick up a point in the four playoff games. He had 12 goals, eight assists, 88 PIM and 149 hits in 82 regular-season games.