Nosek logged an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Jets.

Nosek snapped a four-game drought with the helper. The 32-year-old has seen steady bottom-six usage and has also received a little time on the second power-play unit since his return from an upper-body injury. He has three points, eight shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-4 rating over eight appearances.

