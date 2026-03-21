Penguins' Harrison Brunicke: Posts three assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brunicke logged three assists in WHL Kamloops' 7-3 win over Vancouver on Friday.
Brunicke has earned four helpers over his last two contests. The defenseman has earned two goals and 20 helpers over 23 appearances for the Blazers after starting the year in the NHL with the Penguins. He'll likely get a long look in training camp with Pittsburgh in the fall.
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