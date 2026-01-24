Brunicke scored twice and added an assist in WHL Kamloops' 7-2 win over Wenatchee on Friday.

Since rejoining Kamloops after the World Junior Championship, Brunicke has six points over three contests. The Penguins prospect had one goal in nine NHL games this season, but Pittsburgh opted not to burn the first year of his entry-level contract. He'll close out 2025-26 in the WHL, but he might grab an NHL job in 2026-27.