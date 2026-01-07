Brunicke was reassigned to WHL Kamloops on Wednesday.

After a strong start to the NHL season, Brunicke seemed to flounder a bit, including going a combined minus-6 in his last three games with the Penguins. A stint with Team Canada at the World Junior Championship saw the 19-year-old blueliner record two helpers in seven outings. Now back from international duty, the team opted to return him to juniors for the rest of the year rather than having him continue to sit around as a healthy scratch.