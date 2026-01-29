Penguins' Harrison Brunicke: Three more helpers for Kamloops
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brunicke registered three assists in WHL Kamloops' 5-2 win over Red Deer on Wednesday.
Brunicke is up to 10 points in six WHL outings this season. The 19-year-old defenseman doesn't really have much left to prove in the WHL, but the Penguins didn't want to burn off the first year of his entry-level deal after having him on the NHL roster to begin the season. He'll be in contention for a spot with the big club in training camp ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.
