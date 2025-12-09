Brunicke will be loaned to Team Canada for the 2026 World Junior Championship, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Brunicke will take part in the World Juniors, which will likely keep him away from the Penguins through early January. The 19-year-old Brunicke hasn't played in an NHL game since Nov. 3 versus the Maple Leafs, though he did suit up in five minor-league games for AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton while on a conditioning assignment.