Brunicke was sent down to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on a conditioning loan Monday.

Brunicke has been a healthy scratch for Pittsburgh's last seven games, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him going out on a conditioning assignment. General manager Kyle Dubas is evidently still pondering whether to keep the young blueliner in the NHL or return him to juniors. Brunicke is right on the cusp of the Pens needing to make a call, having played in nine games already -- one more and Pittsburgh will burn the first year of his entry-level deal.