Englund was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Saturday.

After being recalled from the minors, Englund was a healthy scratch in Friday's 7-3 win over Colorado. He hasn't seen any NHL action yet during the 2025-26 campaign. Englund has two goals, four assists and 44 PIM in 30 AHL outings this season.

