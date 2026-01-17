Predators' Andreas Englund: Returned to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Englund was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Saturday.
After being recalled from the minors, Englund was a healthy scratch in Friday's 7-3 win over Colorado. He hasn't seen any NHL action yet during the 2025-26 campaign. Englund has two goals, four assists and 44 PIM in 30 AHL outings this season.
More News
-
Predators' Andreas Englund: Called up Friday•
-
Predators' Andreas Englund: Waived Wednesday•
-
Predators' Andreas Englund: Reaches agreement with Nashville•
-
Predators' Andreas Englund: Gets back in lineup•
-
Predators' Andreas Englund: Won't play Monday•
-
Predators' Andreas Englund: Gathers helper in defeat•