Englund was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Friday.

Englund's promotion to the NHL roster comes as Adam WIlsby (lower body) and Nicolas Hague (illness) are both in doubt for Friday's clash with Colorado. Unless one of the pair is cleared prior to puck drop, Englund could make his 2025-26 season debut. In the minors, the blueliner has notched two goals and four assists in 30 games, so fantasy managers shouldn't be expecting much from him in terms of offensive production.