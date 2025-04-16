Now Playing

Englund (illness) will play Wednesday versus the Stars, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Englund will return from a one-game absence and will fill a third-pairing role in his season finale. The 29-year-old has just three points with 74 hits, 48 PIM and 38 blocked shots over 34 appearances between the Predators and the Kings this season.

