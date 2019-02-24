Predators' Dan Hamhuis: Makes early exit Saturday
Hamhuis left Saturday's contest with Colorado after suffering an apparent leg injury, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
According to the report, Hamhuis sustained the injury after colliding with Colorado blueliner Nikita Zadorov. He left the game in the second period and wasn't on the bench to begin the third. An update on the veteran defenseman should come at some point before Monday's tilt against Edmonton.
More News
-
Predators' Dan Hamhuis: Brutal scoring slump•
-
Predators' Dan Hamhuis: Ice time on decline•
-
Predators' Dan Hamhuis: Rare helper in OT win Thursday•
-
Predators' Dan Hamhuis: Notches assist in loss to Blues•
-
Predators' Dan Hamhuis: Does little in return•
-
Predators' Dan Hamhuis: Activated for Thursday's contest•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...