Hamhuis left Saturday's contest with Colorado after suffering an apparent leg injury, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

According to the report, Hamhuis sustained the injury after colliding with Colorado blueliner Nikita Zadorov. He left the game in the second period and wasn't on the bench to begin the third. An update on the veteran defenseman should come at some point before Monday's tilt against Edmonton.

More News
Our Latest Stories