Predators' Dan Hamhuis: Out Monday
Hamhuis (leg) is still on injured reserve and will not play Monday in Minnesota, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Hamhuis recently returned to practice in a regular jersey, so he should be nearing his return. Nashville is off until Friday in Pittsburgh, hopefully giving him plenty of time to be ready to make his official return.
