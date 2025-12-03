default-cbs-image
Marchessault (lower body) will be in the lineup against Calgary on Tuesday, according to Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Following a two-game absence, Marchessault will return to a top-six role and see power-play time in his return to action. He has provided four goals, seven points, 46 shots on net and 33 hits in 20 appearances this season.

