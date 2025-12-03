Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Good to go
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchessault (lower body) will be in the lineup against Calgary on Tuesday, according to Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.
Following a two-game absence, Marchessault will return to a top-six role and see power-play time in his return to action. He has provided four goals, seven points, 46 shots on net and 33 hits in 20 appearances this season.
More News
-
Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Remains out Saturday•
-
Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Not playing Friday•
-
Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Nets winner over Calgary•
-
Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Nets PP goal vs. Dallas•
-
Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Ready to return•
-
Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Unavailable Thursday•