Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Not playing Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchessault won't play Saturday versus the Jets due to a lower-body injury.
Marchessault logged his usual ice time (17:26) in Thursday's game versus the Canadiens, so it's not obvious when he got hurt. The 34-year-old's absence will see the Predators go with seven defensemen, inserting Nick Blankenburg into the lineup. Marchessault is considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Ducks.
