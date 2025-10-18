Marchessault won't play Saturday versus the Jets due to a lower-body injury.

Marchessault logged his usual ice time (17:26) in Thursday's game versus the Canadiens, so it's not obvious when he got hurt. The 34-year-old's absence will see the Predators go with seven defensemen, inserting Nick Blankenburg into the lineup. Marchessault is considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Ducks.