Marchessault (lower body) won't play versus the Kraken on Wednesday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Marchessault is set for his seventh straight game. The 35-year-old winger is still considered day-to-day, but it's not yet clear if he's close to returning. His next chance to play is Saturday in Calgary.

