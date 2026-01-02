Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Out again Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchessault (lower body) won't play versus the Kraken on Wednesday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Marchessault is set for his seventh straight game. The 35-year-old winger is still considered day-to-day, but it's not yet clear if he's close to returning. His next chance to play is Saturday in Calgary.
