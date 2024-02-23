Saros stopped 27 of 28 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Saros picked up his third win in five outings, though it was closer than the final score would indicate. The only puck that got past Saros was Kevin Fiala's power-play tally late in the first period. Saros is up to 22-21-2 with a 2.97 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 45 appearances this season. The Finnish netminder will likely get a favorable matchup in his next start, either Saturday against the Sharks or Sunday versus the Ducks.