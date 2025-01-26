Saros gave up five goals on 35 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

Saros has gone 2-3-0 with 20 goals allowed over his last six games. The 29-year-old netminder was lucky to avoid the loss in his last outing Tuesday versus the Sharks, but he didn't see such fortune Saturday. For the season, the 29-year-old is 11-19-6 with a 2.88 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 37 games, which would be his worst ratios in any full-length season in his career. He hasn't been overworked lately either -- Justus Annunen hasn't had to wait more than three games for a start since he was dealt to the Predators. Saros is too talented for fantasy managers to drop, but it's getting tough to be patient with his poor performance.