Borowiecki (upper body) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game versus Chicago, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Borowiecki will slot into a bottom-pairing role following his one-game absence. He's picked up three helpers through 49 contests this season.
More News
-
Predators' Mark Borowiecki: Out with upper-body injury•
-
Predators' Mark Borowiecki: Earns assist in return•
-
Predators' Mark Borowiecki: Returning Tuesday•
-
Predators' Mark Borowiecki: Out week-to-week•
-
Predators' Mark Borowiecki: Hurt again Tuesday•
-
Predators' Mark Borowiecki: Expected to play Monday•