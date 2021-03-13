Borowiecki (upper body) won't play in Saturday's game against the Lightning.
Borowiecki left Thursday's game with an upper body-injury after just 6:25 of ice time. The 31-year-old dealt with an upper-body injury earlier in the year, too. It's unclear if the two injuries are related. He's considered week-to-week at this time.
More News
-
Predators' Mark Borowiecki: Done for night•
-
Predators' Mark Borowiecki: Gearing up Thursday•
-
Predators' Mark Borowiecki: Still not ready to return•
-
Predators' Mark Borowiecki: Can't go Sunday•
-
Predators' Mark Borowiecki: Dealing with injury•
-
Predators' Mark Borowiecki: Defense first, offense second•