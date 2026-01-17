O'Reilly scored three goals on six shots, added a power-play assist and went plus-4 in Friday's 7-3 win over the Avalanche.

O'Reilly gave the Predators a lead with each of his goals, and they made it stick after the third one. This was his first multi-point effort since Dec. 29 against the Mammoth, and his first multi-goal game since Oct. 25 versus the Kings. The veteran center has been steady this season with 16 goals, 43 points (10 on the power play), 85 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 47 appearances.