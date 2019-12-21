Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Activated off IR

Arvidsson (lower body) has been activated off injured reserve ahead of Saturday's game versus Boston, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Arvidsson has missed Nashville's last 12 games due to a lower-body injury, but he's been practicing with the team since Monday, so he should be close to 100 percent Saturday. The 26-year-old Swede will return to a prominent role, skating on the Predators' top line and first power-play unit against the Bruins.