Arvidsson (upper body) is dealing with a relatively minor injury and will be ready for the start of the 2021-22 campaign, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.

Arvidsson likely would have missed the second round of the postseason due to his upper-body issue but should have plenty of time to prepare for the upcoming season. It was the second straight season in which the 28-year-old winger failed to reach the 30-point mark, in part due to the shortened campaign. With an 82-game season, Arvidsson should be capable of pushing for the 30-goal and 60-point thresholds, levels he has achieved twice in his career.