Shesterkin made 21 saves in Thursday's 4-1 win over Chicago.

The 28-year-old netminder wasn't challenged much, but the only puck to beat Shesterkin came on a defensive breakdown by the Rangers that left Colin Blackwell unmarked in front of him late in the second period. Shesterkin has won six of his last seven starts, posting a 2.12 GAA and .923 save percentage over that stretch, and his 16 wins on the season are tied for fifth in the NHL with Juuse Saros despite the fact he's seen the ice in seven fewer games than his Nashville counterpart.