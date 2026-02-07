Greentree scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Windsor's 5-2 win over Sudbury on Friday.

Greentree was involved in a major trade at the NHL level, with his rights going to the Rangers in exchange for Artemi Panarin. That potentially gives him an easier path to the NHL in the long run -- the Rangers are firmly in a rebuilding cycle, while the Kings are trying to keep a competitive window open and have been a tough team to break into the lineup for as a young player. The 20-year-old is at 24 goals, 48 points, 124 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 36 outings in the OHL this season, and he'll likely be a big part of the Spitfires' offense during the playoffs.