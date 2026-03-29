Rangers' Liam Greentree: Two goals in Windsor's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greentree scored twice in OHL Windsor's 4-1 win over Guelph in Game 2 on Saturday.
Greentree has already earned three goals and an assist over two playoff games. He had 74 points in 52 regular-season outings this season. Greentree's offense is down compared to last year, when he had 119 points in 64 regular-season contests and 24 points in just 11 playoff outings. Even if he can't replicate last year's numbers, Greentree will be an engine on offense for the Spitfires during their playoff run.
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