Greentree scored two goals and added an assist in OHL Windsor's 7-1 win over Saginaw on Monday.

Greentree is up to 27 goals and 54 points in 40 contests this season. He's earned nine points over his last five games, including three multi-point efforts in that span. The Rangers prospect is likely to make the jump to the AHL in 2026-27, as he signed his entry-level deal with the Kings in July of 2024 before being flipped to the Blueshirts in the Artemi Panarin trade.