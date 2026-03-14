Greentree scored twice and added an assist in OHL Windsor's 6-3 win over Sarnia on Friday.

Greentree has nine goals and five assists during his seven-game point streak, which includes five multi-point efforts. The Rangers prospect is up to 36 goals, 32 helpers, 167 shots on net and a plus-17 rating through 48 appearances. Greentree continues to be a key part of the Spitfires' offense.