default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Greentree had a hat trick in OHL Windsor's 6-1 win over London on Friday.

Greentree has five goals over his last two contests. He's now crossed the 30-goal mark for the third OHL campaign in a row. He's at 32 goals, 59 points and a plus-12 rating over 43 appearances this season.

More News