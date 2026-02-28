Rangers' Liam Greentree: Hat trick in big OHL win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greentree had a hat trick in OHL Windsor's 6-1 win over London on Friday.
Greentree has five goals over his last two contests. He's now crossed the 30-goal mark for the third OHL campaign in a row. He's at 32 goals, 59 points and a plus-12 rating over 43 appearances this season.
