Rangers' Liam Greentree: Two goals for Windsor
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greentree scored twice in OHL Windsor's 4-3 shootout win over Peterborough on Thursday.
Greentree has five goals and three assists over his last five games. The Rangers prospect is up to 29 tallies, 27 assists, 145 shots on net and a plus-9 rating over 42 appearances. His 1.33 points-per-game pace is actually his worst in the last three years, but he's still playing at a pretty high level.
More News
-
Rangers' Liam Greentree: Picks up three more points•
-
Rangers' Liam Greentree: Logs three points Friday•
-
Rangers' Liam Greentree: Involved in blockbuster trade•
-
Kings' Liam Greentree: Pots pair for Windsor•
-
Kings' Liam Greentree: Three-point effort in OHL win•
-
Kings' Liam Greentree: Puts up three points•