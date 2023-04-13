Helene St. James of the Detroit Free PressLarkin (lower body) will be a game-time decision Thursday versus Tampa Bay, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Coach Derek Lalonde sounded hopeful that Larkin would be in the lineup for the Red Wings' final game of the season. The 26-year-old has 32 goals and 79 points in 79 games this season, his best to date in the NHL.