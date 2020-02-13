Bernier will be between the pipes on the road versus New Jersey on Thursday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Bernier has put up decent numbers of late, as he registered a .937 save percentage in his last five outings. Unfortunately for the netminder, he was only able to secure two wins in those contests due to a lack of offensive support. With Jimmy Howard on an expiring contract, Bernier figures to take the reins full time heading into the 2020-21 campaign.