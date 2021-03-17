Bernier kicked out 35 of 37 shots Tuesday in a 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Bernier put together a second consecutive sharp performance against the Hurricanes, this time getting rewarded with the victory. The 32-year-old has stopped 65 of 69 shots (.942 save percentage) in those two games, pushing his season save percentage to a respectable .914 in 16 appearances.