Zucker had one goal, two assists, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 9-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Zucker returned to the lineup after an eight-game absence due to an illness, and the left winger delivered an impressive outing while skating alongside Ryan McLeod and Jack Quinn in the second line. This was Zucker's second multi-point game of the season, and he's expected to continue holding a steady role on offense as long as he continues to hold a top-six forward role.